Israel’s new Gaza strategy: Northern blockade and mass displacement as pressure on Hamas mounts
20-03-2025 | 14:17
Israel’s new Gaza strategy: Northern blockade and mass displacement as pressure on Hamas mounts
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel’s military has launched a new strategy in Gaza, focusing on isolating the northern part of the enclave from the south and increasing pressure on Hamas.
The ongoing ground operations are aimed at forcing Hamas to reconsider its stance, as the group continues to reject Israel’s terms.
Despite ongoing mediation efforts, Israel has refused to halt its offensive, even if negotiations resume. Hamas, meanwhile, insists on advancing to the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal as part of a broader push for a full ceasefire.
The roar of warplanes and the thunder of artillery fire have returned Gaza to pre-truce conditions. The closure of Salah al-Din Road, which separates northern Gaza from the south, has further escalated the crisis, preventing residents from moving between different areas.
Thousands of Palestinians have been displaced again after the Israeli military dropped leaflets warning of forced evacuations. According to Israeli estimates, more than 40,000 people have already fled.
As part of its military strategy, Israel is employing what it calls a "combat force" approach, exerting maximum military pressure to subdue Hamas. This includes moving ground forces from one area to another under heavy aerial, ground, and naval bombardment, expanding Israeli military control along the Netzarim corridor, and eventually advancing toward Rafah in the south.
Seeking to secure consensus on his strategy without internal opposition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, backed by far-right ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, postponed discussions on Gaza in the security cabinet from Thursday to Saturday.
Instead, the cabinet will first address the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, followed by a session on Sunday to discuss the potential removal of the government’s attorney general.
These moves suggest that Netanyahu is attempting to shift focus away from the war in Gaza and toward strengthening his political standing, despite warnings from many Israelis, including families of hostages, about the risks of prolonged conflict and the potential loss of remaining captives.
