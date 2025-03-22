News
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
News Bulletin Reports
22-03-2025 | 14:11
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel threatened to retaliate after five rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Galilee Panhandle, specifically Metula.
According to the Israeli military, three of the rockets were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, and shrapnel caused damage to the southern part of the settlement. Two rockets fell within Lebanese territory.
Israel used the incident to escalate tensions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly convened a consultation meeting, following which he and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued orders to strike Hezbollah targets and launch sites Israel claims were used for the rocket fire.
Netanyahu and Katz also held the Lebanese government responsible for the attack and warned against violating the ceasefire despite Israel’s own daily breaches.
Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a military consultation session, reinforced troop deployments along the Lebanese border, and sent additional soldiers to the five positions Israel continues to occupy in Lebanese territory.
With sirens sounding again and northern Israel on high alert, local residents and town officials renewed their protests, blaming the government and military for failing to establish a security buffer zone in Lebanon.
Israel’s Home Front Command advised residents to remain near safe zones but did not introduce significant changes to the guidelines issued since the ceasefire began.
