Houthi media say death toll jumps to 38 in US strikes on Yemen port

Yemen's Houthis said U.S. strikes on an oil port Friday killed at least 38 people and wounded dozens more, revising earlier tolls in one of the deadliest attacks of the month-long air campaign.



"Thirty-eight workers and employees killed and 102 others injured in a preliminary toll of the U.S. aggression on the Ras Issa oil facility," the Huthis' al-Masirah TV said, quoting health authorities in rebel-held Hodeida.





AFP