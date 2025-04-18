News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthi media say death toll jumps to 38 in US strikes on Yemen port
Middle East News
18-04-2025 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthi media say death toll jumps to 38 in US strikes on Yemen port
Yemen's Houthis said U.S. strikes on an oil port Friday killed at least 38 people and wounded dozens more, revising earlier tolls in one of the deadliest attacks of the month-long air campaign.
"Thirty-eight workers and employees killed and 102 others injured in a preliminary toll of the U.S. aggression on the Ras Issa oil facility," the Huthis' al-Masirah TV said, quoting health authorities in rebel-held Hodeida.
AFP
Middle East News
Houthi
Media
Death
Toll
US
Strikes
Yemen
Port
Next
Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday
Oman confirms it is still mediating Iran nuclear talks in Rome
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:11
Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port
Middle East News
06:11
Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port
0
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Death toll in US strikes on Yemen rises to 31: Health ministry
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Death toll in US strikes on Yemen rises to 31: Health ministry
0
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Death toll from US strikes on Yemen rises to 15
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Death toll from US strikes on Yemen rises to 15
0
Middle East News
2025-03-17
Houthi media report new US strikes in Yemen
Middle East News
2025-03-17
Houthi media report new US strikes in Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:11
Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port
Middle East News
06:11
Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port
0
Middle East News
04:48
Hamas denounces 'blatant aggression' after US Yemen strikes
Middle East News
04:48
Hamas denounces 'blatant aggression' after US Yemen strikes
0
Middle East News
03:30
Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday
Middle East News
03:30
Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday
0
Middle East News
13:43
Oman confirms it is still mediating Iran nuclear talks in Rome
Middle East News
13:43
Oman confirms it is still mediating Iran nuclear talks in Rome
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
0
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:32
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
3
Lebanon News
07:50
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension
Lebanon News
07:50
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
6
Lebanon News
06:40
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
Lebanon News
06:40
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
7
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese army closes 22 entrances at Beddawi camp: Palestinian factions clarify decision
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese army closes 22 entrances at Beddawi camp: Palestinian factions clarify decision
8
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More