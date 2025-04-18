Houthi media say death toll jumps to 38 in US strikes on Yemen port

Middle East News
18-04-2025 | 03:14
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Houthi media say death toll jumps to 38 in US strikes on Yemen port
Houthi media say death toll jumps to 38 in US strikes on Yemen port

Yemen's Houthis said U.S. strikes on an oil port Friday killed at least 38 people and wounded dozens more, revising earlier tolls in one of the deadliest attacks of the month-long air campaign.

"Thirty-eight workers and employees killed and 102 others injured in a preliminary toll of the U.S. aggression on the Ras Issa oil facility," the Huthis' al-Masirah TV said, quoting health authorities in rebel-held Hodeida.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthi

Media

Death

Toll

US

Strikes

Yemen

Port

Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday
Oman confirms it is still mediating Iran nuclear talks in Rome
