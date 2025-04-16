News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-04-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza
Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said the country would continue to block humanitarian aid from entering the war-battered Gaza Strip, where intense aerial and ground assaults have resumed.
"Israel's policy is clear: no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza, and blocking this aid is one of the main pressure levers preventing Hamas from using it as a tool with the population," Katz said in a statement days after the U.N. warned the territory was facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began in October 2023. Israel has blocked aid from entering since March 2.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Defense Minister
Aid
Gaza
Block
Next
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Israel Defense Minister says Gaza offensive expands, to seize 'large areas'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Israel Defense Minister says Gaza offensive expands, to seize 'large areas'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Israel Defense Minister warns of 'war' in Gaza if Hamas halts hostages' release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Israel Defense Minister warns of 'war' in Gaza if Hamas halts hostages' release
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:10
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:10
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-10
Beijing slams 'irresponsible remarks' after Zelensky says Chinese recruits fighting for Russia
World News
2025-04-10
Beijing slams 'irresponsible remarks' after Zelensky says Chinese recruits fighting for Russia
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-13
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
2025-04-13
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
0
World News
2025-01-17
Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty
World News
2025-01-17
Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Lavrov invites FM Youssef Rajji to Moscow amid talks on regional developments
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Lavrov invites FM Youssef Rajji to Moscow amid talks on regional developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From words to action: President Aoun's vision for state-controlled arms, without clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From words to action: President Aoun's vision for state-controlled arms, without clashes with Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
13:05
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns
Lebanon News
13:05
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns
4
Lebanon News
07:10
Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims
Lebanon News
07:10
Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims
5
Lebanon News
04:40
MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads
Lebanon News
04:40
MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads
6
Lebanon News
03:55
Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road
Lebanon News
03:55
Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road
7
Lebanon News
04:42
President Aoun, Jordan’s King Abdullah II talk missile probe; Lebanon offers full cooperation
Lebanon News
04:42
President Aoun, Jordan’s King Abdullah II talk missile probe; Lebanon offers full cooperation
8
Lebanon News
05:28
Ministerial committee on Syrian displaced persons discusses initial plan for their safe and dignified return to their country
Lebanon News
05:28
Ministerial committee on Syrian displaced persons discusses initial plan for their safe and dignified return to their country
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More