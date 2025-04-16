Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-04-2025 | 04:45
High views
Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza
0min
Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said the country would continue to block humanitarian aid from entering the war-battered Gaza Strip, where intense aerial and ground assaults have resumed.

"Israel's policy is clear: no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza, and blocking this aid is one of the main pressure levers preventing Hamas from using it as a tool with the population," Katz said in a statement days after the U.N. warned the territory was facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began in October 2023. Israel has blocked aid from entering since March 2.

