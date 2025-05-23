Harvard sues Trump over block on foreign students

23-05-2025 | 10:05
Harvard sues Trump over block on foreign students
Harvard sues Trump over block on foreign students

Harvard sued the Trump administration on Friday over its move to block the prestigious university from enrolling and hosting foreign students in a broadening dispute, a court filing showed.

"It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum, and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students," said the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Harvard

Donald Trump

