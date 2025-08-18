Latest Gaza ceasefire proposal includes 60-day suspension of military operations: Egyptian official

18-08-2025 | 12:12
Latest Gaza ceasefire proposal includes 60-day suspension of military operations: Egyptian official
Latest Gaza ceasefire proposal includes 60-day suspension of military operations: Egyptian official

An Egyptian official told Reuters on Monday that the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza includes a 60-day suspension of military operations and could pave the way for a comprehensive agreement to end the war that has been ongoing for nearly two years.

A Hamas official said the movement has agreed to the proposal.

The source added that the suspension of operations would include the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of half of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Reuters
