Washington Post: Trump backs diplomacy as internal debate intensifies over potential strike on Iran

According to The Washington Post, U.S. President Donald Trump is supporting diplomatic efforts underway in Geneva aimed at bringing Iran closer to a new agreement.



The report highlights growing tensions within Trump's inner circle, with a fierce debate unfolding between those pushing for a military strike on Iran and others urging restraint.



Sources cited by the newspaper indicate that opponents of military action, who advocate for negotiations, have recently made a breakthrough in persuading the president to prioritize diplomacy over escalation.