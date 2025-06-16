Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses

News Bulletin Reports
16-06-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel&#39;s defenses
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

After Israel's missile defense systems failed to intercept more than 10% of the Iranian ballistic missiles—strikes that turned large areas from Haifa to the central region and down to the south into disaster zones—the country is now facing an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks that have disrupted the functionality of its air raid siren systems.

According to a cybersecurity firm, these attacks have increased by 700% since the start of the war and are being carried out by Iran and affiliated hacker groups. A new factor in this war is the failure of several defense systems.

Israeli officials say the issue stems from the Spike missile system falling into Iranian hands. It was reportedly left behind by a Mossad commando team during an operation in Tehran on the first day of the war, in the building where they had been preparing for the strike.

Critical infrastructure sites also appear to have been breached, prompting Israeli authorities to declare a state of high alert.

While Israel described Monday morning's missile barrage as "qualitative," experts say the urban layout of Tel Aviv—where residential buildings stand near security and military facilities, including the Ministry of Defense—puts civilians at greater risk.

Even the slightest deviation in the trajectory of a ballistic missile can turn densely populated areas into targets for massive explosives capable of penetrating shelters not designed for such attacks.

As for Haifa, the scale of the strikes and resulting fires—from the bay to the port and the city's oil refinery—has left nearly 250,000 Israelis, according to local civil organizations, effectively living inside what they describe as a ticking bomb.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Cyberattacks

Haifa

Mossad

Tel Aviv

Tehran

Conflict

LBCI Next
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

55% of homes in Israel lack shelters, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa amid ongoing Iranian attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06

Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Israel military says 'completed first stage' of strikes against Iranian military, nuclear targets

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Israel says to attack more targets in Tehran, after strikes on air defenses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15

War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15

Israel-Iran conflict: Why tech alone can’t win the spy war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Israel army says struck Revolutionary Guard command centers in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

Israel army urges evacuation of Tehran district ahead of attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More