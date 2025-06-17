US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters

Middle East News
17-06-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters

The U.S. military is deploying more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes, bolstering U.S. military forces in the region as the war between Israel and Iran rages, three U.S. officials said.

One of the officials said the deployments include F-16, F-22 and F-35 fighter aircraft.

Two of the officials stressed the defensive nature of the deployment of fighter aircraft, which have been used to shoot down drones and projectiles.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

US

Fighter

Jets

Israel

Iran

War

LBCI Next
Booms heard over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv after Iran missile warning
Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security: PM Starmer

LBCI
World News
09:37

Portugal closes Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict rages

LBCI
World News
2025-04-28

India signs $7.4 billion deal to buy 26 Rafale fighter jets, official says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-02

US military announces deployment of additional air assets to Middle East

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

Loud blasts heard across Iranian capital: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
13:10

Iran Guards say targeted Israeli air bases in fresh attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07

ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30

Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Iran media report widespread internet disruption

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
17:01

Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

LBCI
Middle East News
15:52

New wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel begins: Iran state TV

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:40

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More