Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visited the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, where Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit received him.



The meeting focused on the outcomes of the recent Baghdad Summit, with particular emphasis on the decision to establish a regional Recovery Fund.



Aoun's visit to the League is part of his broader diplomatic engagements in Egypt, including discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on regional cooperation, Lebanon's internal challenges, and broader Arab solidarity.