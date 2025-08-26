Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

26-08-2025
Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack sparked controversy after telling journalists at Lebanon's presidential palace to act 'civilized.'

He said, "The moment that this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone. So you want to know what's happening. Act civilized, act kind, act tolerant. Because this is the problem with what's happening in the region."

The remarks came during a press session in Ain el-Tineh, where Barrack grew visibly frustrated with repeated questions. His description of the scene as "animalistic" drew immediate criticism, prompting responses from multiple Lebanese institutions. 
 
The presidential office expressed regret over the language used, while the Press Order of Lebanon condemned the statement as inappropriate and contrary to diplomatic norms. Many journalists also voiced their concern, taking offense at the characterization.

Observers noted that while press interactions in official settings can be hectic—a common occurrence worldwide, including at the White House—diplomatic decorum requires restraint. 

Therefore, while addressing chaotic exchanges is necessary, it should not justify language that undermines mutual respect. The incident highlighted the need for maintaining professional and respectful engagement between officials and the press, even amid intense questioning.

