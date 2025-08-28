From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
28-08-2025 | 12:54
High views
LBCI
From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon
2min
From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

For many residents of southern Lebanon, the presence of UNIFIL forces is more than a security measure—it is a vital part of daily life.

The international force, numbering 10,147 personnel, provides employment opportunities not only for locals in the south but also for Lebanese staff working at its centers across the country. Of the 792 administrative and support staff, 547 are Lebanese, while 245 are international employees.

The gradual withdrawal of UNIFIL, expected to conclude by December 2027, will have consequences beyond employment. The force has long supported host communities, sustaining local economies and vital services.

UNIFIL has contributed significantly to health and agriculture in the south, operating 15 hospitals and treating 4,766 patients. The force has also provided veterinary care to 6,500 livestock and offered agricultural training, as well as language and digital skills programs for local youth.

Security operations have been another crucial component of UNIFIL’s presence. The force has removed unexploded ordnance, cleared mines, and facilitated safe access to farmland, protecting communities along the border with Israel.

As UNIFIL begins its phased withdrawal, the Lebanese state faces the challenge of not only securing the border but also compensating for the wide-ranging support the force has provided to southern communities.

