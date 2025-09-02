State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

02-09-2025 | 12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army&#39;s weapons plan split the government?
2min
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's cabinet is set to discuss on Friday a military plan presented by Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to restrict weapons exclusively to state authorities.

Ministers affiliated with Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have informed both the president and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam that they will withdraw from the session if the plan is put to a vote, though they will remain if the meeting is limited to presentation and discussion.

Salam, backed by ministers from the Lebanese Forces party, is pushing for the plan’s approval, arguing it should be treated the same way the government adopted its policy papers earlier on August 5 and 7. 

Political sources close to both sides expect the plan to pass on Friday, with the army left to determine the mechanisms and timeline for its implementation.

Still, uncertainty remains over whether the cabinet will settle for acknowledging the plan or proceed to a vote—a decision that could prompt Shiite ministers to walk out. Salam and LF insist on approval, while others appear open to a temporary compromise.

President Joseph Aoun continues consultations with political leaders, including contacts with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, though no meeting has been scheduled between the two.

Amid the internal debate, U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus and the commander of U.S. Central Command are due in Beirut later this week for brief security talks with Lebanon's military and security chiefs, as well as a meeting with the international monitoring mechanism.

