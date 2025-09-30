Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey later Tuesday

Qatar said it was set to hold talks with Hamas negotiators and Turkey Tuesday to discuss US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying Hamas would study it "responsibly."



"The (Hamas) negotiating delegation promised to study it responsibly," Majed al-Ansari, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, told a press conference. He added: "there will also be another meeting today, also attended by the Turkish side, with the negotiating delegation."





AFP