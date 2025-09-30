News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey later Tuesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-09-2025 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey later Tuesday
Qatar said it was set to hold talks with Hamas negotiators and Turkey Tuesday to discuss US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying Hamas would study it "responsibly."
"The (Hamas) negotiating delegation promised to study it responsibly," Majed al-Ansari, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, told a press conference. He added: "there will also be another meeting today, also attended by the Turkish side, with the negotiating delegation."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Meeting
Gaza
Plan
Hamas
Turkey
Next
Qatar says 'content' with security assurances after US, Israel call
Kremlin backs Trump's Gaza plan
Previous
