News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
News Bulletin Reports
20-09-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Less than 24 hours after dismissing the prospect of progress in talks with Syria, Israel announced that the two sides have reached understandings on roughly 95% of a sweeping security deal.
According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the agreement, which remains outside the framework of the Abraham Accords, reportedly includes a series of side arrangements and could pave the way for a follow-up accord.
Sources said the deal is nearly finalized and only requires final touches after Israel secured key demands, including maintaining its presence atop Mount Hermon, establishing a buffer zone, preventing Turkish involvement in training Syrian forces, and removing strategic weaponry—such as air defenses and missiles—from Syrian territory.
U.S. officials have reportedly increased pressure on both Tel Aviv and Damascus to finalize the accord.
Remaining obstacles, particularly regarding the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon, were resolved by deferring those issues for future negotiations in exchange for Syria's commitments to prevent attacks against Israel from its soil, curb Iranian influence and proxies, and ensure political participation for minority groups within a unified Syria, according to Israeli sources.
Carmit Valensi, an analyst on Iranian affairs, said both parties have strong incentives to reach a deal regardless of U.S. pressure. She argued that Syria's acceptance would amount to Israeli recognition of the Damascus government, bolster the position of Ahmed al-Sharaa, and reinforce Syria's image as a sovereign state.
While urging Israeli decision-makers not to miss what she called a "rare opportunity," Valensi warned that Tel Aviv must remain cautious and prepared for unforeseen developments given Syria's fragile situation.
If successful, analysts say the agreement would mark a major diplomatic breakthrough for Israel, translating military gains into long-term arrangements that could secure quiet borders, weaken Iranian influence, enhance Israel's regional and global standing, and contribute to broader Middle East stability.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
US
Pressure
Regional
Tensions
Israel
Syria
Landmark
Security
Agreement
Next
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-28
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-28
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
0
Middle East News
2025-08-25
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works
Middle East News
2025-08-25
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works
0
Middle East News
2025-08-24
US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios
Middle East News
2025-08-24
US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
0
World News
2025-04-21
Transfer of pope's body to St Peter's Basilica possibly Wednesday: Vatican
World News
2025-04-21
Transfer of pope's body to St Peter's Basilica possibly Wednesday: Vatican
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
2
Lebanon News
06:54
Support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state authority underlined by Saudi approach, US source says
Lebanon News
06:54
Support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state authority underlined by Saudi approach, US source says
3
Lebanon News
06:19
Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker
Lebanon News
06:19
Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker
4
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun
Lebanon News
10:03
Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun
6
Lebanon News
03:54
Saudi Arabia committed to Lebanon’s stability, sources say
Lebanon News
03:54
Saudi Arabia committed to Lebanon’s stability, sources say
7
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More