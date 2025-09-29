Netanyahu says he supports Trump's Gaza plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he supported U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.



"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," said Netanyahu, speaking at a joint press conference with Trump at the White House.



AFP

