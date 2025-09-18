Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details

18-09-2025 | 13:00
Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details
Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

With cautious optimism—bordering on skepticism by some that it could succeed before the end of the month—Israel continues talks with Syria to reach a security agreement, while dismissing Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s statements about an imminent deal.

For Israel, the London meeting between Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, attended by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, did not constitute a breakthrough on the core disputed issues.

Ongoing work by military and technical teams on both sides of the border has also produced no breakthrough, leading Israeli officials to consider it unlikely that an agreement could be announced before the end of the year at the earliest.

The main outcome of the meeting was a commitment to accelerate negotiations conducted by both professional and military teams from each side, and an agreement on the importance of reducing tensions while intensifying talks to overcome obstacles and formulate a security agreement different from Israel’s initial proposals, ensuring Syrian sovereignty. 

Security officials noted that this issue continues to leave a significant gap between the parties.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to operate deep inside Syrian territory, threatening to strike any attempt by Iran or allied armed groups to reposition in Syria or nearby areas. At the same time, Israel is working to strengthen relations with the Druze community, aiming to maintain contact through any future agreement. 

Israel has allegedly provided approximately 3,000 Druze militia fighters with weapons and monthly salaries.

These developments, with their complex security implications, are expected to put Syria in the spotlight at the United Nations at the end of the month, amid speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump could make a surprise move, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to advance what they envision as a new Middle East.

