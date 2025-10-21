US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-10-2025 | 03:29
High views
US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan
US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan

LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh said that U.S. envoys are working to make the Rafah model a success as a step toward imposing the peace plan in the Gaza Strip through the activation of mechanisms for civil administration and the transfer of humanitarian aid. 

She added that this comes at a time when the Israeli army has completed placing yellow concrete blocks along the area under its control.
Sustaining Gaza ceasefire 'vital' to deliver aid, save lives: UN
Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza ceasefire
