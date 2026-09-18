Shark kills swimmer off beach in Western Australia: Police

World News
18-09-2026 | 03:30
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Shark kills swimmer off beach in Western Australia: Police
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Shark kills swimmer off beach in Western Australia: Police

A shark killed a man as he swam off a popular beach near Perth in Western Australia on Friday, police said.

"It was reported a male swimmer had been bitten by a shark while swimming along the coast," a Western Australia state police spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The swimmer died as a result of the attack."

AFP

World News

Shark

Perth

Australia

Police

Swimmer

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