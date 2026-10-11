Iraq denounces Saudi airport attack, urges end to military operations

Middle East News
11-10-2026 | 05:16
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Iraq denounces Saudi airport attack, urges end to military operations
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Iraq denounces Saudi airport attack, urges end to military operations

Iraq on Sunday condemned the deadly attack on Riyadh's international airport, warning that it endangered "regional security and stability" and calling for an end to hostilities.

"Iraq calls for a comprehensive cessation of military operations, to spare civilians and the peoples of brotherly countries the consequences and repercussions, and to ensure that civilian facilities are protected," the Iraqi prime minister's spokesman Sabah al-Numan said in a statement.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Airport

Attack

Military

Operations

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