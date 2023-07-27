Belgium Grand Prix: Verstappen is marking the eighth consecutive win

2023-07-27 | 07:21
Belgium Grand Prix: Verstappen is marking the eighth consecutive win
Belgium Grand Prix: Verstappen is marking the eighth consecutive win

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion for the past two years and the current leader of this season's standings, aims to extend his consecutive victories to eight as he takes on the Belgian Grand Prix, the twelfth stage of the Formula One World Championship, at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit before returning to his home race in the Netherlands next month.

With seven consecutive wins and nine out of 11 this year, Verstappen, who was born in the Belgian city of Hasselt (just 100 km from the racing circuit), has the opportunity to achieve eight victories this Sunday and then nine in Zandvoort next month. Two more wins would put him on par with former Red Bull driver and four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel of Germany, who achieved nine consecutive victories in 2013, and extend his team's winning streak to 13 and then 14.

Only five drivers have managed to win seven consecutive races: Alberto Ascari (Italy), Michael Schumacher (Germany), Vettel, Nico Rosberg (Germany), and now Verstappen. Considering Verstappen's dominant form at the age of 25, it seems almost inevitable for him to continue his winning streak.

- Favorite Track -

Verstappen is also looking to secure his third consecutive victory at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, known for its sweeping and fast corners, located amidst the hills and forests of the Ardennes region in Belgium. This will be the third speed race of the season.

Verstappen stated, "Spa is, of course, my favorite track," echoing the sentiments of most drivers who appreciate the challenging high-speed corners of the longest track in the Formula One calendar.

He added, "So, I'm looking forward to competing there and seeing the fans – it should be a fun weekend. It's our last attempt to extend our lead before the summer break."

Early weather forecasts predict a rainy weekend, but this doesn't worry the Dutch driver, who said, "It will make it more interesting and exciting," reflecting his confidence gained through commanding performances that have turned him into a winning machine.

Even the best efforts of his teammate, Sergio Perez, have been unable to slow Verstappen down, as he extended his lead in the drivers' championship to 110 points after his victory last Sunday at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Mexican driver finishing third behind McLaren's British driver Lando Norris.

Perez regained his form in the Hungarian Grand Prix after a dip in performance, especially during qualifying, and he hopes to continue his resurgence in the battle between McLaren and Mercedes this weekend.

McLaren has made a comeback thanks to improvements to their car, which struggled in the early stages of the season. The British team's drivers, Lando Norris and the Australian Daniel Ricciardo, secured top-five finishes in the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

Norris, who also holds Belgian citizenship from his mother's side, like Verstappen whose mother is Belgian, aims to step onto the podium for the third consecutive time after finishing second twice.

However, the British driver, who is seeking his first Formula One victory, will have to defeat defending champion Verstappen.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to achieve his fifth victory in Belgium in his professional career, but he will face fierce competition from his teammate, fellow Briton George Russell.

Hamilton made a strong comeback last weekend by securing the first-place position from the start for the first time since 2021, ending Verstappen's dominance in the qualifying sessions in five consecutive races.

While Hamilton was surprised by the Dutch typhoon who took the lead in the first turn of last Sunday's race, the British driver, who finished fourth, has given his team valid reasons for hope in their quest to return to the top, especially with the improvements made to his car, the W14.

Aston Martin's team is aiming to regain its impressive results, which have been absent in the last two races since the Austrian Grand Prix. The team had surprised everyone earlier in the season by securing at least five podium finishes in seven races, thanks to the veteran Spanish driver, Fernando Alonso, who will celebrate his 41st birthday on Saturday.
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

