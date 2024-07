Get ready to have an exciting time at the Beirut Euro Fest, where you will be able to watch every goal on giant screens, as LBCI brings the action with daily guests, expert analysis, competitions, and even epic giveaways!Held between July 5th and July 14th from 5:00 pm until 1:00 am, the event is held at Train Station, in Mar Mikhael, an area transformed into a first-of-its-kind Euro Cup stadium.Don't forget to test your skills and compete in daily games and competitions for a chance to win great prizes.