Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation

Sports News
2024-07-06 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation

Russian wrestlers who were given permission to participate in this summer's Olympic Games have rejected the invitation, the Russian Wrestling Federation said Saturday.

"We do not accept the unsportsmanlike selection principle that guided the International Olympic Committee when forming the list of eligible athletes," the federation said in a statement, announcing that the governing body, coaches and athletes had taken a "unanimous decision to refuse to participate in the Olympics Games."

AFP
 

Sports News

Russia

Wrestlers

Olympic Games

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:45

Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:50

Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country

LBCI
World News
01:34

Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones

LBCI
World News
12:22

Russian attacks kill three, injure 20 in Ukraine's east

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
15:55

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-05

Turkey's Merih Demiral banned after controversial Euros salute

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-04

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-04

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
World News
09:30

New British PM ends plan to deport refugees to Rwanda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?

LBCI
Sports News
15:55

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!

LBCI
Middle East News
00:07

Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More