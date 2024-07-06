News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation
Sports News
2024-07-06 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation
Russian wrestlers who were given permission to participate in this summer's Olympic Games have rejected the invitation, the Russian Wrestling Federation said Saturday.
"We do not accept the unsportsmanlike selection principle that guided the International Olympic Committee when forming the list of eligible athletes," the federation said in a statement, announcing that the governing body, coaches and athletes had taken a "unanimous decision to refuse to participate in the Olympics Games."
AFP
Sports News
Russia
Wrestlers
Olympic Games
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:45
Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine
World News
06:45
Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine
0
World News
03:50
Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country
World News
03:50
Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country
0
World News
01:34
Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones
World News
01:34
Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones
0
World News
12:22
Russian attacks kill three, injure 20 in Ukraine's east
World News
12:22
Russian attacks kill three, injure 20 in Ukraine's east
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
0
Sports News
2024-07-05
Turkey's Merih Demiral banned after controversial Euros salute
Sports News
2024-07-05
Turkey's Merih Demiral banned after controversial Euros salute
0
Sports News
2024-07-04
Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
2024-07-04
Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
0
Sports News
2024-07-04
Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!
Sports News
2024-07-04
Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
0
World News
09:30
New British PM ends plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
World News
09:30
New British PM ends plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Lebanon News
04:01
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
3
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
5
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
6
Middle East News
06:04
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
Middle East News
06:04
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
7
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
8
Middle East News
00:07
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
Middle East News
00:07
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More