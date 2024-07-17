Olympic champion Carapaz wins Tour de France stage 17

2024-07-17 | 11:06
Olympic champion Carapaz wins Tour de France stage 17
Olympic champion Carapaz wins Tour de France stage 17

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz won stage 17 of the Tour de France after the remnants of a breakaway finished ahead of the main pretenders in the High Alps on Wednesday.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar extended his lead by a few seconds over Jonas Vingegaard, albeit with Remco Evenepoel finishing 12 seconds ahead of both of them.

AFP
 

Sports News

Ecuador

Richard Carapaz

Tour De France

