News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Salt Lake City to host 2034 Winter Olympics: IOC
Sports News
2024-07-24 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Salt Lake City to host 2034 Winter Olympics: IOC
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City on Wednesday but warned that they could be stripped of the Games if US authorities fail to respect the "supreme authority" of the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Before the vote, a succession of officials from the Salt Lake City bid lined up to say they would respect WADA following severe criticism from US authorities of the global anti-doping body's handling of allegations that Chinese swimmers were doped.
AFP
World News
Sports News
Olympics
United States
Salt Lake City
International Olympic Committee
Next
Gauff to be woman flag-bearer for US at Olympic opening ceremony
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:36
Russian arrested over 'destabilisation' plot during Paris Olympics: Prosecutors
World News
15:36
Russian arrested over 'destabilisation' plot during Paris Olympics: Prosecutors
0
World News
14:58
French President Macron will look to form new government in mid-August, after Olympics
World News
14:58
French President Macron will look to form new government in mid-August, after Olympics
0
Middle East News
2024-07-23
Iran slams Israel participation in Paris Olympics
Middle East News
2024-07-23
Iran slams Israel participation in Paris Olympics
0
World News
2024-07-22
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
World News
2024-07-22
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:33
Gauff to be woman flag-bearer for US at Olympic opening ceremony
Sports News
07:33
Gauff to be woman flag-bearer for US at Olympic opening ceremony
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
Lebanon News
2024-07-22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19
FIFA postpones decision on Palestinian bid to suspend Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19
FIFA postpones decision on Palestinian bid to suspend Israel
0
Sports News
2024-07-17
Olympic champion Carapaz wins Tour de France stage 17
Sports News
2024-07-17
Olympic champion Carapaz wins Tour de France stage 17
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
Netanyahu stands firm: No hostage deal before US talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
Netanyahu stands firm: No hostage deal before US talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
0
World News
2024-07-19
RSF slams 'state hostage-taking' of US reporter in Russia
World News
2024-07-19
RSF slams 'state hostage-taking' of US reporter in Russia
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
Middle East News
2024-04-13
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
2
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
5
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
6
World News
11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
World News
11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
7
World News
13:49
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
World News
13:49
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More