Salt Lake City to host 2034 Winter Olympics: IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City on Wednesday but warned that they could be stripped of the Games if US authorities fail to respect the "supreme authority" of the World Anti-Doping Agency.



Before the vote, a succession of officials from the Salt Lake City bid lined up to say they would respect WADA following severe criticism from US authorities of the global anti-doping body's handling of allegations that Chinese swimmers were doped.



AFP