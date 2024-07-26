French Rugby's Jaminet suspended 34 weeks after racist video: Federation

2024-07-26 | 10:13
French Rugby&#39;s Jaminet suspended 34 weeks after racist video: Federation
French Rugby's Jaminet suspended 34 weeks after racist video: Federation

France's Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended for 34 weeks from all competitions after he recorded a video in which he made racist comments, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Friday.

"After the FFR Disciplinary Board meeting held today (Friday), it was decided that Melvyn Jaminet had 'harmed the higher interests of rugby'", said the Federation in a statement.

