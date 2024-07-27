Kazakhstan win first medal of Olympics with bronze in 10m mixed team shooting

Sports News
2024-07-27 | 04:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kazakhstan win first medal of Olympics with bronze in 10m mixed team shooting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kazakhstan win first medal of Olympics with bronze in 10m mixed team shooting

Kazakhstan duo Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won the first medal of the Olympic Games on Saturday after claiming bronze in the 10-metre mixed team air rifle event.

Le and Satpayev cruised to victory over Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen, outscoring their opponents 17-5.

AFP

Sports News

Kazakhstan

Alexandra Le

Islam Satpayev

Olympic Games

Paris

French Rugby's Jaminet suspended 34 weeks after racist video: Federation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

LBCI
Sports News
2024-05-11

French President Macron hopes Mbappe will play in Paris Olympic Games

LBCI
World News
2024-07-26

Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

LBCI
World News
2024-07-26

Multiple Paris-London Eurostar trains cancelled after French rail sabotage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
10:13

French Rugby's Jaminet suspended 34 weeks after racist video: Federation

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-24

US anti-doping chief accuses IOC of 'threats' over 2034 Salt Lake Games

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-24

Gauff to be woman flag-bearer for US at Olympic opening ceremony

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-24

Salt Lake City to host 2034 Winter Olympics: IOC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-12

Iran demands US pay $6.8 billion for sanctions that impacted sick patients

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18

Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
01:10

Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:46

Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More