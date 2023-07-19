Meta releases Llama 2, a more ‘helpful’ set of text-generating models

2023-07-19
Meta releases Llama 2, a more 'helpful' set of text-generating models
Meta releases Llama 2, a more ‘helpful’ set of text-generating models

The generative AI landscape grows larger by the day.

Today, Meta announced a new family of AI models, Llama 2, designed to drive apps such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Bing Chat and other modern chatbots. Trained on a mix of publicly available data, Meta claims that Llama 2’s performance improves significantly over the previous generation of Llama models.

Llama 2 is the follow-up to Llama — a collection of models that could generate text and code in response to prompts, comparable to other chatbot-like systems. But Llama was only available by request; Meta decided to gate access to the models for fear of misuse. (Despite this precautionary measure, Llama later leaked online and spread across various AI communities.)
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

