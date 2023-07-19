Meta releases Llama 2, a more ‘helpful’ set of text-generating models

The generative AI landscape grows larger by the day.



Today, Meta announced a new family of AI models, Llama 2, designed to drive apps such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Bing Chat and other modern chatbots. Trained on a mix of publicly available data, Meta claims that Llama 2’s performance improves significantly over the previous generation of Llama models.



Llama 2 is the follow-up to Llama — a collection of models that could generate text and code in response to prompts, comparable to other chatbot-like systems. But Llama was only available by request; Meta decided to gate access to the models for fear of misuse. (Despite this precautionary measure, Llama later leaked online and spread across various AI communities.)

