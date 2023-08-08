Spotify expands its AI-powered DJ feature globally

Spotify is expanding its AI-powered “DJ” to dozens of markets globally, six months after debuting the feature in North America.



Available through the “music” feed section in the Spotify mobile app, DJ personalizes users’ listening through a curated music selection that includes spoken-word commentary powered by a synthetic voice. The commentary includes light-hearted banter and contextual information that references specific songs and artists the user has previously listened to.



Yes, it’s a little like a radio DJ that tailors its show for each individual.

Read the full story at: