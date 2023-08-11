ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

2023-08-11 | 07:36
ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot
ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. It’s able to write essays, code and more given short text prompts, hyper-charging productivity. But it also has a more…nefarious side.

In any case, AI tools are not going away — and indeed has expanded dramatically since its launch just a few months ago. Major brands are experimenting with it, using the AI to generate ad and marketing copy, for example. 

And OpenAI is heavily investing in it. ChatGPT was recently super-charged by GPT-4, the latest language-writing model from OpenAI’s labs. Paying ChatGPT users have access to GPT-4, which can write more naturally and fluently than the model that previously powered ChatGPT. In addition to GPT-4, OpenAI recently connected ChatGPT to the internet with plugins available in alpha to users and developers on the waitlist.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Variety and Tech

ChatGPT

AI

Powered

Chat

Artificial Intelligence

Bot

