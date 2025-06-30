UK campaign group Palestine Action to challenge government ban

Pro-Palestinian campaign organization Palestine Action said on Monday it had initiated legal proceedings to challenge the British government's intention to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws.



The prescription - expected to be laid before parliament on Monday - would make it a criminal offense to belong to the group and was announced days after its activists damaged two British military planes in protest at London's support for Israel.



Palestine Action previously condemned the government's move, calling it "an unhinged reaction," and said that London's High Court had granted the group an urgent hearing on Friday to consider permission for a legal challenge to the prescription.



Reuters