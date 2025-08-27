President Joseph Aoun hails General Security on its 80th anniversary

President Joseph Aoun congratulated the Lebanese General Security on its 80th anniversary, voicing pride in what he called a cornerstone institution of Lebanon’s stability.



Aoun said the General Security has safeguarded the country’s security for eight decades, acting as the vigilant eye at border crossings and a loyal guardian of state sovereignty.



He praised its members for their sacrifices alongside the army and other security agencies, highlighting achievements that include ensuring travelers’ safety and facilitating the return of displaced people.



The president reaffirmed the state’s full confidence in the institution and pledged continued support for its mission.