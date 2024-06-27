Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations

Three students from the Lebanese University uncovered security vulnerabilities in several major global companies such as Yahoo, TeamViewer, and Société Générale Bank, the university reported on its website.



The students are Hasan Sheet, a second-year Business Administration student; Oussama Barbar, a fourth-year Telecommunications Engineering student; and Ahmad Zein el-Dine, a Civil Engineering graduate.



HackerOne, the platform the students use to report security vulnerabilities, rewarded them with a monetary prize and listed them on its honor roll at both the local and global levels.



Moreover, Hasan Sheet ranked first in Lebanon and thirty-ninth globally, the Lebanese University added.



