Two more victims of volcano eruption found in Roman ruins of Pompeii

Variety
2023-05-17 | 02:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two more victims of volcano eruption found in Roman ruins of Pompeii
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Two more victims of volcano eruption found in Roman ruins of Pompeii

Two skeletons have been found in the ruins of Pompeii, the ancient Roman city wiped out by an eruption of volcano Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago, the Italian Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The skeletons were recovered from a building known as the "House of the Painters at Work", and are probably of two men in their 50s who died in an earthquake that accompanied the eruption, a ministry statement said.

Pompeii Archaeological Park Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said they were killed not by volcanic ash but by collapsing buildings, noting that wall fragments were found between their fractured bones.

"Modern excavation techniques help us to better understand the inferno that completely destroyed the city of Pompeii over two days, killing many inhabitants", the German archaeologist said.

Pompeii, 23 km (14 miles) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when it was buried under ash, pumice pebbles and dust as it endured the force of an eruption in the year 79 AD equivalent to many atomic bombs.

The Culture Ministry said "at least 15-20% of the population" was killed. Over the past two and a half centuries, archaeologists have recovered the remains of more than 1,300 victims.

The Pompeii site, not discovered until the 16th century, has seen a burst of recent archaeological activity aimed at halting years of decay and neglect, largely thanks to a recently concluded 105-million-euro ($115.58 million) EU-funded project.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said conservation and archaeological research efforts would continue.

"The discovery of these two skeletons shows us that we still need to study a lot, do more excavations to bring out everything that is still (hiding) in this immense treasure," he said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)




Reuters
 

Variety

Victims

Volcano

Eruption

Roman

Ruins

Pompeii

History

Italy

LBCI Next
Ed Sheeran beats second copyright lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud'
UN lays out blueprint to reduce plastic waste 80% by 2040
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turks look to history and foresee rebirth of ancient Antakya from earthquake ruins

LBCI
World
03:42

Two dead and thousands evacuated as floods hit northern Italy

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Italy allocates funds to shield workers from AI replacement threat

LBCI
World
2023-05-13

Italy confirms backing for Ukraine as Zelenskiy prepares to meet pope

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
Variety
06:18

Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports

LBCI
Variety
05:16

Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance

LBCI
Variety
05:13

Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Sotheby's to auction world's largest ruby in New York in June

LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Bombardments rock Sudan capital for third day, US calls for ceasefire

LBCI
Variety
09:27

ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app