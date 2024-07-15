Telecom Egypt partners with Nokia to deploy 5G technology in Egypt

Variety and Tech
2024-07-15 | 02:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Telecom Egypt partners with Nokia to deploy 5G technology in Egypt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Telecom Egypt partners with Nokia to deploy 5G technology in Egypt

In a statement on Monday, Telecom Egypt announced a new partnership with Nokia to provide data services using 5G technology in Egypt.

The company added that the service will be launched later this year in several major cities, including Giza, Luxor, Aswan, and Alexandria.

Telecom Egypt noted that Nokia will deploy its most advanced 5G access network equipment for this project.

Reuters

Variety and Tech

Egypt

Telecom

Partners

5G

Nokia

Data Services

Alec Baldwin "Rust" shooting case dismissed over withheld evidence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-14

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12

Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-13

Alec Baldwin "Rust" shooting case dismissed over withheld evidence

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-13

NASA releases Webb telescope images of galactic merger

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-12

X 'deceives' users with blue checks, breaking digital rules: EU

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-11

Germany to ban use of China's Huawei, ZTE in 5G network

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
World News
05:47

Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt

LBCI
Middle East News
05:37

UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56

Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34

Israeli Army: Airstrike on school in Gaza targeted militants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More