News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China's Huawei unveils triple-folding phone
Variety and Tech
2024-09-10 | 03:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China's Huawei unveils triple-folding phone
Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday unveiled its new smartphone, billed as the world's first trifold phone, just hours after US competitor Apple lifted the curtain on its new iPhone built for AI.
The Mate XT was officially launched in a keynote presentation by Huawei executive Richard Yu at the firm's headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen. It goes on sale on September 20.
AFP
Variety and Tech
China
Huawei
Smartphone
Phone
Apple
IPhone
Next
SpaceX set to launch billionaire's private crew on spacewalk mission
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:30
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
Variety and Tech
13:30
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
0
Variety and Tech
2024-09-07
New iPhone will use Arm’s chip technology for AI, the Financial Times reports
Variety and Tech
2024-09-07
New iPhone will use Arm’s chip technology for AI, the Financial Times reports
0
World News
2024-08-28
White House: US and China leaders plan to hold phone call in coming weeks
World News
2024-08-28
White House: US and China leaders plan to hold phone call in coming weeks
0
Variety and Tech
2024-07-11
Germany to ban use of China's Huawei, ZTE in 5G network
Variety and Tech
2024-07-11
Germany to ban use of China's Huawei, ZTE in 5G network
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:20
SpaceX set to launch billionaire's private crew on spacewalk mission
Variety and Tech
03:20
SpaceX set to launch billionaire's private crew on spacewalk mission
0
Variety and Tech
13:30
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
Variety and Tech
13:30
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
0
Variety and Tech
2024-09-08
Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years
Variety and Tech
2024-09-08
Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:52
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:52
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
0
Middle East News
03:29
Houthis shoot down US MQ-9 drone in Yemen’s Saada
Middle East News
03:29
Houthis shoot down US MQ-9 drone in Yemen’s Saada
0
World News
2024-09-05
US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks
World News
2024-09-05
US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
3
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
5
Lebanon News
06:29
Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF
Lebanon News
06:29
Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF
6
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
8
Lebanon News
12:28
Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
12:28
Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More