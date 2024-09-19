News
X says service restoration in Brazil amid ban 'inadvertent'
2024-09-19 | 00:51
X says service restoration in Brazil amid ban 'inadvertent'
Social media platform X said on Wednesday that restoring its services in Brazil, where the Supreme Court had banned the platform, was "inadvertent and temporary."
"We changed network providers to continue providing optimal service to our users. This change resulted in an inadvertent and temporary service restoration to Brazilian users," the company said in a post on the platform.
AFP
