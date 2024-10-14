Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

2024-10-14 | 13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up with the Lebanese flag on Monday as part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign.

