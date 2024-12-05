Bitcoin tops $100,000, stocks party at record highs

Variety and Tech
2024-12-05 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bitcoin tops $100,000, stocks party at record highs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Bitcoin tops $100,000, stocks party at record highs

Bitcoin broke $100,000 on Thursday as investors bet on a friendly U.S. regulatory shift, while world stocks touched fresh record highs with sentiment bolstered by upbeat comments on the economy from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

France's government lost a confidence vote late on Wednesday for the first time since 1962, with the far-right and leftist lawmakers joining forces to topple Michel Barnier's government, but the move had been widely anticipated by investors, so the euro, French stocks and bonds were largely steady on Thursday.

U.S. stock futures, were a touch lower, suggesting a little bit of softness at the open, a day after all three major U.S. stock indexes scored record closing highs, helped by the comments from Fed Chair Powell.

Powell said the economy was stronger than it had appeared in September when the central bank began cutting interest rates, allowing policymakers to potentially be a little more cautious in reducing rates further.

Francois Savary, chief Investment Officer at Genvil Wealth Management, said a fall in U.S. Treasury yields in recent weeks, relatively robust U.S. data and Powell's latest comments were supporting sentiment in equity markets.

"But there is a risk to the euphoria," he added.

"Everything is going the right way, right now, but wait for January, (U.S. President-elect Donald) Trump will take power and have to implement economic plans and people will realise that this could have some potential inflationary impact."


Reuters

Variety and Tech

Bitcoin

Stocks

Record

High

Cryptocurrency

LBCI Next
'Large number' of Americans' metadata stolen by Chinese hackers, senior official reports
Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-05

Bitcoin soars to unprecedented high as investors anticipate Trump victory

LBCI
World News
2024-09-20

Gold strikes fresh record high above $2,609

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:20

Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:20

Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000

LBCI
World News
03:00

'Large number' of Americans' metadata stolen by Chinese hackers, senior official reports

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:34

Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-21

Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon's legendary voice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

CENTCOM: Houthi attacks on US destroyers and ships in Gulf of Aden foiled

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon discusses ceasefire and presidential election with National Moderation Bloc

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:34

Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More