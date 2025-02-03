News
Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time
Variety and Tech
03-02-2025 | 01:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time
Beyonce won the top prize at music's Grammys Awards on Sunday, taking album of the year for the first time in her career with her country record "Cowboy Carter."
The superstar singer triumphed over Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and others to claim the trophy that had eluded her even as she collected more lifetime Grammys than any other artist.
"I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years," Beyonce said on stage on Sunday.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar claimed record of the year and song of the year for "Not Like Us," a diss track in his feud with Canadian rapper and singer Drake.
"Pink Pony Club" singer Chappell Roan was named best new artist and used her time on stage to urge record labels to pay musicians a living wage with healthcare benefits. She recalled a time when she felt "dehumanized" to not have health insurance. "Labels - we got you, but do you got us?" she said.
This year's Grammy festivities were revamped to be part awards show and part fundraiser for people affected by the wildfires, which were contained on Friday after killing 29 people and displacing thousands including many musicians.
Broadcast live on CBS, the show opened with an all-star rendition "I Love LA" featuring Altadena-based band Dawes backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, St. Vincent and Brittany Howard.
"Tonight, we decided we are not just celebrating our favorite music. We are also celebrating the city that brought us so much of that music," said host Trevor Noah, who directed viewers to donation options throughout the show.
Grammy winners are chosen by the 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Beyonce
Grammys Awards
Singer
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Drake
OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT
Previous
