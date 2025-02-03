Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time

Variety and Tech
03-02-2025 | 01:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time

Beyonce won the top prize at music's Grammys Awards on Sunday, taking album of the year for the first time in her career with her country record "Cowboy Carter."

The superstar singer triumphed over Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and others to claim the trophy that had eluded her even as she collected more lifetime Grammys than any other artist.

"I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years," Beyonce said on stage on Sunday.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar claimed record of the year and song of the year for "Not Like Us," a diss track in his feud with Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

"Pink Pony Club" singer Chappell Roan was named best new artist and used her time on stage to urge record labels to pay musicians a living wage with healthcare benefits. She recalled a time when she felt "dehumanized" to not have health insurance. "Labels - we got you, but do you got us?" she said.

This year's Grammy festivities were revamped to be part awards show and part fundraiser for people affected by the wildfires, which were contained on Friday after killing 29 people and displacing thousands including many musicians.

Broadcast live on CBS, the show opened with an all-star rendition "I Love LA" featuring Altadena-based band Dawes backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, St. Vincent and Brittany Howard.

"Tonight, we decided we are not just celebrating our favorite music. We are also celebrating the city that brought us so much of that music," said host Trevor Noah, who directed viewers to donation options throughout the show.

Grammy winners are chosen by the 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy.

Reuters 
 

Variety and Tech

Beyonce

Grammys Awards

Singer

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Drake

OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01

Rafah crossing reopens for first time since May to allow Palestinian patients to enter Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Citizens walk to Boustane and Marwahin as Lebanese army deploys for first time: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-04

Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-31

Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:32

OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-31

Meta's WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users

LBCI
World News
2025-01-28

Trump says Microsoft's in talks to acquire TikTok

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-28

OpenAI chief says Chinese rival DeepSeek 'impressive'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26

BDL issues new directive for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More