Nintendo cuts net profit forecast, says Switch sales 'below expectations'
Variety and Tech
04-02-2025 | 01:51
Nintendo cuts net profit forecast, says Switch sales 'below expectations'
Japanese video game giant Nintendo on Tuesday cut its annual net profit forecast to 270 billion yen ($1.7 billion) from 300 billion yen, as sales of its Switch console slow.
"Nintendo Switch hardware and software sales through the third quarter were below expectations," the company said in its explanation of the profit warning.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Japan
Nintendo
Switch
