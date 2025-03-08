Remembering those who shaped history: A Women’s Day tribute to MENA's change-makers

Middle East News
08-03-2025 | 05:23
High views
Remembering those who shaped history: A Women’s Day tribute to MENA&#39;s change-makers
5min
Remembering those who shaped history: A Women’s Day tribute to MENA's change-makers

By Mariella Succar

In the Middle East and North Africa, women lead the charge in redefining societal norms. This International Women's Day honors the groundbreaking contributions of Fatima al-Fihri, Leila Khaled, and Tawakkol Karman—figures whose impact in education, resistance, and activism remain relevant till this day.

Fatima al-Fihri’s legacy in education stands as a powerful force for progress. In 859 AD, she founded Al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez, Morocco—recognized by UNESCO and the Guinness World Records as the oldest existing and continuously operating university in the world. Yet her true innovation lay not just in its establishment, but in its structure—a pioneering model that integrated religious studies with sciences, philosophy, and mathematics, setting the blueprint for modern academia.

At a time when women were largely excluded from public life, Fatima’s vision created an institution that became a thriving center for intellectual exchange, drawing scholars from across the Islamic world and beyond. Among them was Ibn Khaldun, a founding figure in sociology. Over 1,200 years later, Al-Qarawiyyin continues to welcome students, a living testament to her belief that knowledge is not a privilege, but a fundamental right.

Leila Khaled’s name became synonymous with defiance and resistance. In a 2022 interview with BreakThrough News, she stated, “We have the right to defend ourselves, and when you defend yourself, you have to use any means at your disposal.” Her actions—hijacking planes in 1969 and 1970—forced global attention onto the Palestinian struggle.

Her dramatic interventions followed the Six-Day War, a moment of crushing defeat for Arab forces, and directly confronted Israel’s occupation. As a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Khaled stood as one of the first women recognized as a militant figure. She shattered gender norms, placing women at the forefront of the Palestinian resistance. While her methods sparked global debate—hailed by some as heroic and condemned by others—her impact was undeniable. She pushed the Palestinian cause into the global spotlight and proved that women could lead revolutionary movements.

Tawakkol Karman waged her fight in a different arena: the struggle for democracy and human rights. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011, she became the first Yemeni woman—and the first Arab woman—to receive this honor. She earned the title “Mother of the Revolution” from her own people, a recognition of her leadership in the Yemeni uprising during the Arab Spring.

As a journalist and activist, Karman’s mission extended beyond toppling an authoritarian regime; she fought for gender equality in a deeply patriarchal society. “Women are an essential part of every change. They have been involved in every revolution and have proven they can lead,” she declared. Her activism transformed Yemen’s political landscape. Before the uprising, women had little representation in government. Afterward, reforms, including a 30% quota for female political participation, expanded their role in decision-making.

While these women ignited movements that defied expectations, men, too, played a role in advancing equality. One such figure is Taha Hussein, an Egyptian intellectual who championed education as a fundamental human right for all. In his seminal work Al-Ayyam, he argued that societal progress depended on dismantling barriers to education, ensuring that both men and women had equal opportunities to learn and lead.

This is a tribute and a commemoration to all the women in the MENA region who have been key contributors to development. Whether through education, resistance, or political reform, their legacies are a living testament to the power of those who dare to challenge convention. This tribute honors the fearless women who have led transformation and the men who have stood as allies in their fight. True progress thrives when individuals unite with unwavering support, elevating each other’s voices to forge a future defined by justice and equality.

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

International Women's Day

Tribute

Change Makers

Middle East

North Africa

MENA

Fatima al-Fihri

Leila Khaled

Tawakkol Karman

Taha Hussein

