Israel says UN report shows Iran intent on getting atomic bomb

Middle East News
31-05-2025 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says UN report shows Iran intent on getting atomic bomb
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says UN report shows Iran intent on getting atomic bomb

Israel on Saturday accused Iran of being determined to acquire nuclear weapons, after a U.N. report said the Islamic republic had stepped up production of highly enriched uranium.

The report was a "clear warning sign" that "Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. "Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

UN

Report

Iran

Atomic

Nuclear

Bomb

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister
Arab ministers condemn Israel 'ban' on planned West Bank visit: Jordan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-24

Israel army says initial probe shows Israeli tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza last month

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-15

Trump says 'getting close' to Iran nuclear deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30

Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-20

Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Arab ministers condemn Israel 'ban' on planned West Bank visit: Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

IAEA report says Iran had secret activities with undeclared nuclear material

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Iran steps up production of highly enriched uranium: IAEA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
World News
2025-05-15

Turkey hopes Istanbul talks will open a new chapter for peace between Ukraine and Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spy device, removes barriers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Deir al-Zahrani strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More