News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says UN report shows Iran intent on getting atomic bomb
Middle East News
31-05-2025 | 08:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says UN report shows Iran intent on getting atomic bomb
Israel on Saturday accused Iran of being determined to acquire nuclear weapons, after a U.N. report said the Islamic republic had stepped up production of highly enriched uranium.
The report was a "clear warning sign" that "Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. "Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
UN
Report
Iran
Atomic
Nuclear
Bomb
Next
Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister
Arab ministers condemn Israel 'ban' on planned West Bank visit: Jordan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-24
Israel army says initial probe shows Israeli tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza last month
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-24
Israel army says initial probe shows Israeli tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza last month
0
Middle East News
2025-05-15
Trump says 'getting close' to Iran nuclear deal
Middle East News
2025-05-15
Trump says 'getting close' to Iran nuclear deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
0
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:35
Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister
Middle East News
10:35
Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister
0
Middle East News
07:27
Arab ministers condemn Israel 'ban' on planned West Bank visit: Jordan
Middle East News
07:27
Arab ministers condemn Israel 'ban' on planned West Bank visit: Jordan
0
Middle East News
07:09
IAEA report says Iran had secret activities with undeclared nuclear material
Middle East News
07:09
IAEA report says Iran had secret activities with undeclared nuclear material
0
Middle East News
07:08
Iran steps up production of highly enriched uranium: IAEA
Middle East News
07:08
Iran steps up production of highly enriched uranium: IAEA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
0
World News
2025-05-15
Turkey hopes Istanbul talks will open a new chapter for peace between Ukraine and Russia
World News
2025-05-15
Turkey hopes Istanbul talks will open a new chapter for peace between Ukraine and Russia
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video
Lebanon News
10:10
Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
2
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
4
Lebanon News
09:51
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video
Lebanon News
09:51
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
6
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spy device, removes barriers in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spy device, removes barriers in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Deir al-Zahrani strike
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Deir al-Zahrani strike
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More