News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
All hypotheses on Covid-19 origins 'remain on the table': WHO chief
World News
27-06-2025 | 10:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
All hypotheses on Covid-19 origins 'remain on the table': WHO chief
All hypotheses on how the Covid-19 pandemic began remain on the table, the World Health Organization said following an inconclusive investigation into the global catastrophe's origins.
"As things stand, all hypotheses must remain on the table, including zoonotic spillover and lab leak," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference, adding that much of the required information requested, notably from China, had not been provided.
AFP
World News
Hypotheses
Covid-19
Origins
WHO
Next
China says 'confirmed details' of trade deal with United States
Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after nearly 40 years: US media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran says 'all options on the table' in case of US intervention
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran says 'all options on the table' in case of US intervention
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'
Middle East News
2025-06-19
WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27
EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27
EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:22
Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium
World News
13:22
Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
0
World News
12:28
Thirteen killed, including three children, in Sudan paramilitary strikes on Darfur city: AFP
World News
12:28
Thirteen killed, including three children, in Sudan paramilitary strikes on Darfur city: AFP
0
World News
12:21
Trump insists Iran 'wants to meet' for talks
World News
12:21
Trump insists Iran 'wants to meet' for talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-29
Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-29
Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26
US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26
US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament
0
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09
A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09
A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanon's Central Bank denies lifting banking secrecy on corruption suspects
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanon's Central Bank denies lifting banking secrecy on corruption suspects
4
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south
6
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase
7
Lebanon News
06:09
PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty
Lebanon News
06:09
PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty
8
Lebanon News
06:52
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action
Lebanon News
06:52
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More