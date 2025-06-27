All hypotheses on Covid-19 origins 'remain on the table': WHO chief

27-06-2025 | 10:06
All hypotheses on Covid-19 origins &#39;remain on the table&#39;: WHO chief
All hypotheses on Covid-19 origins 'remain on the table': WHO chief

All hypotheses on how the Covid-19 pandemic began remain on the table, the World Health Organization said following an inconclusive investigation into the global catastrophe's origins.

"As things stand, all hypotheses must remain on the table, including zoonotic spillover and lab leak," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference, adding that much of the required information requested, notably from China, had not been provided.

