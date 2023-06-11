News
35 people missing after Ukraine flood: minister
World News
2023-06-11 | 10:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
35 people missing after Ukraine flood: minister
Thirty five people, including seven children, were missing in southern Ukraine on Sunday following a devastating flood prosecutors called the "worst environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl."
The Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam along the front line in the Kherson region was destroyed on June 6, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of humanitarian as well as environmental disasters.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Moscow says Kyiv fired upon the structure.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said that 77 towns and villages had been flooded in the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Flood
