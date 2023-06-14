News
China repeatedly acting 'counter to our interests': Germany
World News
2023-06-14 | 05:34
China repeatedly acting 'counter to our interests': Germany
Germany on Wednesday called China a "partner, competitor and systemic rival" in its first national security strategy, accusing Beijing of repeatedly acting counter to the European giant's interests as it seeks to reshape the world order.
"China is trying in various ways to remould the existing rules-based international order, is asserting a regionally dominant position with ever more vigour, acting time and again counter to our interests and values," said the strategy paper.
AFP
World News
Germany
China
Security
Strategy
Beijing
World
Order
