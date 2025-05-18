Bomb kills one near California fertility clinic; FBI calls it 'terrorism'

A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, killing one person and injuring at least four in an incident the FBI called an "intentional act of terrorism."The authorities have a person of interest in the investigation and are not searching for a suspect, Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, told reporters. He provided no further details.The person killed was near a vehicle that had been blown to pieces outside the clinic, operated by American Reproductive Centers, Davis said.The bomb, which detonated before 11 a.m. (2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT), was either in or near a car parked outside the clinic when it exploded, said Mayor Ron deHarte of Palm Springs, about 100 miles (160 km) east of Los Angeles."Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," Davis said, adding the FBI would determine if it was an act of "international terrorism or a domestic terrorism."Davis did not comment on the relationship, if any, between the victim and the person of interest in the investigation.Reuters