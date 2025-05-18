News
Pope condemns economic system that exploits nature, the poor
World News
18-05-2025 | 05:17
0
min
Pope condemns economic system that exploits nature, the poor
Pope Leo XIV laid out his priorities for his papacy on Sunday, criticizing an economic system that exploits nature and the poor during a homily delivered by world dignitaries.
"In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalizes the poorest," Leo said during his inauguration mass.
AFP
World News
Pope
Economic System
Exploits
Nature
Poor
