News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Poland delays South African security team in diplomatic spat
World News
2023-06-16 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Poland delays South African security team in diplomatic spat
South Africa said on Friday a plane carrying the security personnel accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa on a peace mission to Ukraine was held up in Poland, in an incident that sparked a diplomatic squabble.
A charter flight carrying security forces and journalists was blocked upon landing at Warsaw Chopin Airport on Thursday, with Polish authorities not allowing those on board to disembark, according to South African officials.
"We're deeply disturbed by the experience they've gone through," Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya said in a statement on Friday, describing the incident as "regrettable".
The Polish government said some of those on board did not have permission to carry weapons into the country and were thus not allowed to disembark.
"They were not given permission to leave the plane with their weapons. They considered that they would remain on board," said the country's deputy minister for special services, Stanislaw Zaryn.
Magwenya said South African officials were working to resolve the impasse, which earlier triggered an outburst from the head of Ramaphosa's security, who accused Polish authorities of racism -- a charge Zaryn dismissed as "nonsense".
The plane left Pretoria early on Thursday, reportedly carrying about 120 people, in between security personnel and journalists.
The group was meant to follow Ramaphosa on his trip to Kyiv as part of an African leaders' peace mission.
"They are delaying us, they are putting the life of our president in jeopardy," the head of presidential security, Major General Wally Rhoode, said in an impromptu on-board press conference.
"They say we don't have permits, we have permits," Rhoode added, albeit admitting some members of the delegation only had copies of the required papers. "See how racist they are."
Magwenya later denied the incident had compromised the president's safety.
Ramaphosa had arrived in Warsaw separately aboard the Inkwazi presidential jet, after attending a UN summit in Geneva, Switzerland.
Following a short meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, he headed to Rzeszow, near the Ukrainian border, and then on to Kyiv by train, according to the presidential office.
"Notwithstanding the hitches that have been experienced in Poland...the rest of the mission is proceeding quite well and as planned," Magwenya said. "The president arrived safely in Kyiv."
On Friday afternoon, some journalists aboard the aircraft reported they had been finally allowed to disembark after more than 24 hours on the tarmac.
It was not immediately clear whether they would be allowed to travel onwards.
Magwenya said authorities were hoping the security team would be allowed to join Ramaphosa for the second leg of the peace talks on Saturday in Russia.
AFP
World News
Poland
Delay
South Africa
Security
Team
Diplomatic
Spat
Next
Macron seeks to sway Saudi's MBS on Ukraine in Paris talks
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:50
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
World News
12:50
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
0
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
0
World News
07:14
Intel to invest up to $4.6 bn in new Poland chip site
World News
07:14
Intel to invest up to $4.6 bn in new Poland chip site
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:50
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
World News
12:50
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
0
World News
12:33
Blinken says trip to China aimed at 'avoiding miscalculations'
World News
12:33
Blinken says trip to China aimed at 'avoiding miscalculations'
0
World News
12:23
Haiti at risk of 'civil war' without international force: minister
World News
12:23
Haiti at risk of 'civil war' without international force: minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
0
World News
2023-06-13
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'
World News
2023-06-13
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Culture Minister responds to Borell's stance on Syrian refugees and relations with Syria
Lebanon News
07:48
Culture Minister responds to Borell's stance on Syrian refugees and relations with Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
2
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
5
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
8
Lebanon News
05:01
Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun
Lebanon News
05:01
Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More