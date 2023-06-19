UK opens first deep geothermal plant in decades

World News
2023-06-19 | 12:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK opens first deep geothermal plant in decades
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK opens first deep geothermal plant in decades

Britain's first new deep geothermal project in 37 years began pumping out heat Monday, as the country plays catch up with Europe over the renewable energy.

The plant will supply heat to the Eden Project nature attraction in southwest England.

Geothermal is a renewable resource that harnesses heat from deep below the Earth's crust.

"Geothermal is the sleeping giant of renewables: lying not under our noses, but literally under our feet," Eden Project co-founder Tim Smit said in a statement.

It added that in Europe, the UK was in 29th place for geothermal installations.

"In the Netherlands, Germany, and France -- countries that share our underlying geology -- the technology is well developed and supports thousands of jobs."

The new UK plant is the result of deep drilling into granite.

The longest well under UK soil -- with a depth of more than three miles (five kilometers) -- will be used to access hot water that can heat the Eden Project and its new state-of-the art nursery, Growing Point.

"Having a nursery on the main Eden Project site means crops can be harvested as required on the day of use and delivered in minutes to food preparation areas, greatly reducing transit distance, time and the need for packaging," the statement added.



AFP
 

World News

UK

Open

First

Deep

Geothermal

Plant

Decades

LBCI Next
Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil
72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Nassar instructs reopening of tourism establishments in Wazzani after licensing for the first time in decades

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

Situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:25

Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre

LBCI
World News
13:09

Six dead, six wounded in Ecuador gang shooting: police

LBCI
World News
12:21

What does the UN high seas treaty mean for protecting the ocean?

LBCI
World News
10:37

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:42

Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-04

Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More